Migrant charged in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl in NYC

Authorities say members of a Queens community detained suspect Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, an Ecuadorian migrant, after recognizing him in police surveillance video.

June 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live