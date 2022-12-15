Migrants crossing US-Mexico border expected to double as Trump policy expires

Officials in El Paso, Texas, say about 2,500 people are arriving every day, and that number is expected to rise to 5,000 when Title 42 expires next week.

December 15, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live