Military aircraft crashes outside of airfield near Albuquerque airport in New Mexico

A military aircraft has crashed outside of the airfield at the Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico. The pilot, the only person on board, is conscious and is being taken to a hospital.

May 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live