Transcript for Military dad stationed overseas surprises family at Milwaukee Brewers game

Finally tonight, two sons and a mom missing dad in a big way. The trip to the ballpark they all will never forget, just in time for father's day. That's trey Morrison, standing with his mom Rachel, and little brother Luke. All three waving for the camera. They're on the Milwaukee big screen. And they're there to celebrate trey's 12th birthday, and to honor their dad. Just listen. Recognizing today's hero, colonel Jay Morrison. Reporter: Their dad, colonel Jay Morrison, most recently serving in Kuwait. Gone for an entire year. Here with trey, right before he deployed last July. Showing off trey's honor roll certificate. Colonel Morrison had to miss so many milestones, like birthdays, sending messages from overseas. I'm very proud of the man that you're becoming and know that I always carry you in my heart. I love you, buddy. Reporter: But when colonel Morrison and his wife heard he'd be back in time this year -- well, just watch. Colonel Morrison has missed trey's last three birthdays. But today, we have a special surprise. Returning just this morning and reuniting with his family for the first time in nearly a year, colonel Jay Morrison! Reporter: Trey and Luke in dad's arms. The stadium on their feet. Luke, up in the air. Dad, home. Tonight, colonel Morrison telling us he's happy to be back. And happy to celebrate father's day, at home. Such a great moment. We thank the moreson family. Thanks for watching.

