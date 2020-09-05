Transcript for Nearly 4 million high school seniors prepare to graduate

Finally tonight, nearly 4 million American high school seniors are graduating in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. Here's ABC's Diane Macedo on the memorable way schools and families are now marking the milestone. Reporter: That familiar "Pomp and circumstance" marking the springtime right of passage is now being replaced by car horns. High schools across the country rising to the challenge, bringing smiles to their graduating seniors in the midst of a pandemic. We're not allowed to have mass gatherings, so we had to really become creative. Reporter: At colony high school outside Los Angeles, families line up in cars for a drive-through graduation. As they pull up to the makeshift podium -- each senior then makes the short walk to receive their diploma. I'm blessed and thankful for my family and friends, for this amazing school. Reporter: At another high school, students are getting graduation keepsakes -- a lawn sign for their yard and their hard-earned cap and gown. I'll have my mom hand me my diploma while I walk my stage and make my own little graduation. Reporter: This class of 2020 making their mark in their own way, celebrating their last bittersweet milestone as high school students. If I could have it my way, this would last forever. Reporter: Diane Macedo, ABC news, New York. Congrats to all the seniors.

