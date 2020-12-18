Millions of Americans in need await possible 2nd stimulus check

More than 885,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week, with more than 20 million already collecting some form of unemployment benefits. A COVID-19 relief bill may be on the way.
1:07 | 12/18/20

