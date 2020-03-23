Millions of Americans face this new week without a job

More
States are flooded with new unemployment applications as even more businesses close, but now several major companies are hiring.
1:25 | 03/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions of Americans face this new week without a job

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"States are flooded with new unemployment applications as even more businesses close, but now several major companies are hiring.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69740900","title":"Millions of Americans face this new week without a job","url":"/WNT/video/millions-americans-face-week-job-69740900"}