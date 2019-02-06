-
Now Playing: Flooding stretches from the Heartland to the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Virginia Beach community comes together to honor those lost in the shooting
-
Now Playing: Millions brace for dangerous storms across the US
-
Now Playing: The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother has been arrested
-
Now Playing: A suspected shark attack has been reported off the coast of North Carolina
-
Now Playing: New details on the 4 police officers who confronted the Virginia Beach shooter
-
Now Playing: D-Day veteran, widow of war hero visit cemetery
-
Now Playing: Grassroots organizers rally to impeach Trump
-
Now Playing: Police chief recounts harrowing minute-by-minute details of mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach
-
Now Playing: Drunk teen found passed out in middle of road
-
Now Playing: 'We're working every angle' on investigation: VA Beach police chief
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old falls into a coma after he was bitten by a tick
-
Now Playing: New developments in the search for missing Connecticut mom
-
Now Playing: Federal investigators comb over the VA Beach crime scene
-
Now Playing: Victims of the VA Beach mass shooting identified
-
Now Playing: Remembering the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting
-
Now Playing: Investigators continue to search for what motivated the Virginia Beach shooter
-
Now Playing: 12 people were killed by a shooter in Virginia Beach
-
Now Playing: Police reportedly obtain DNA samples from the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos