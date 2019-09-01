Transcript for Missing armored-car driver wanted in theft: Authorities

We turn next here to the nationwide manhunt at this hour for a suspect in an armored car robbery in Louisville, Kentucky. He's the guard for the truck. He's now missing and so is $850,000 in cash. And they warn tonight, he's armed and dangerous. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami now. Reporter: The FBI tonight says that what happened in an armored truck outside this Louisville shopping mall was an inside job, and they've named the driver one of their most wanted. 29-year-old mark Espinosa went missing last month while his partner was inside Jefferson mall moving cash. When Espinosa disappeared, about $850,000 disappeared with him. The money was sitting in the truck. In radio calls from police, you hear them explain that the truck with still running. Truck running, along with a weapon in the vehicle. Reporter: Investigators now suspect that Espinosa left his weapons in the truck so he could get past airport security and fly away with the bags of cash. At this time, we believe mark Espinosa has taken steps to plan out this theft and has taken steps to cover up his planning. Reporter: They believe he's somewhere across the country, counting the money. Police are promising a $60,000 reward for any useful information, and they is a Espinosa should be considered armed and dangerous. David? Steve osunsami with us again tonight.

