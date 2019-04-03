Transcript for Two missing California girls found

tonight, the miracle survival of two little girls, sisters just 5 and 8, they spent nearly 48 hours in the cold and the rain. But they've been discovered and okay tonight. Here's ABC's will Carr with the interview just in. Reporter: Tonight, a community celebrating a miracle. Yes! We ground them! And I'm so happy! Reporter: Two little girls survived for 44 hours in the northern California woods. After an emotional family reunion, tonight, we're hearing from those brave little girls for the first time. Started to drizzle, so, I knew we had to find shelter fast. How did you feel, Caroline? A little scared. Reporter: 8-year-old Caroline and her 5-year-old sister, Leah, disappeared when they went for a hike instead of waiting for I started to worry and I started to scream. Reporter: The girls quickly got lost. Then they relied on their survival training, even starting a fire. We go on camping a lot each and I knew how to start a fire, because I watch a lot of "Tropical paradise." Reporter: Dehydrated, they licked water off tree leaves. I told her to think happy thoughts. Reporter: Volunteers found their boot tracks and then the girls. They are now back home, safe and sound, with their parents. Tonight, the two volunteers who tracked the girls through this terrain are being praised for helping save their lives. David? We're glad they're okay. Will, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.