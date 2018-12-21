Missing Colorado woman's fiance arrested

Patrick Frazee, the fiance of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, was arrested for first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder, according to police.
1:44 | 12/21/18

