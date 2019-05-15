Transcript for Missing Kentucky toddler found

Next, to the breaking headline from Kentucky tonight. A stunning story of survival. A 22-month-old boy missing since Sunday has been found alive in the woods. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell now. Reporter: Tonight, rescued after a four-day ordeal. 22-month-old Kenneth Howard found alive. Thank you. Everybody that did help us, we thank you so much. Reporter: Since Sunday, search teams with drones, dogs and choppers combing the terrain near his family's home in eastern Kentucky. The trail cold until today. Fortunately, one of the teams, who has an expert tracker with them was in the area heard a cry and with further investigation, they found the 22-month-old child. Little Kenneth was last seen outside with his family on mother's day. His dad telling police he turned around and the boy was gone. He was wearing only sweatpants, a t-shirt and one sandal. The local sheriff says the boy was cold, wet and dehydrated, but in remarkably good condition. The toddler survived overnight temperatures in the 40s. One rescuer saying this child is a true Kentucky mountain boy. David? It is great news tonight. Clayton, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.