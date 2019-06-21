Transcript for Mississippi death row inmate wins at Supreme Court

people not to open doors if I.C.E. Agents come knocking. Mary, thank you. Now to the major ruling from the supreme court, Curtis flowers claimed racial bias during jury selection affected him. So, another trial is expected. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Curtis flowers has insisted to this day that he did not murder four people in 1996, inside this Mississippi furniture store where he used to work. His case is the subject of a his case is the subject of a popular series on STARZ. How do you put someone on death row, with a circumstantial case? He didn't do it. Reporter: Prosecutors never found a murder weapon or physical evidence tying him to the scene, and in today's decision it was justice Brett Kavanaugh writing for the 7-2 majority, accusing the state of discrimination, and allowing a seventh trial. His words were a slap to the prosecutor, saying that Mississippi's "Relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals strongly suggests that the state wanted to try flowers before a jury with as few black jurors as possible, and ideally before an all-white jury." Justices Thomas and Gorsuch dissented. During oral arguments, some of the other justices were dumbfounded. After that, every black juror that was available on the panel was struck? Yes. Reporter: Flowers lost at nearly all of his trials before all-white juries. His attorneys point out that the two times the juries were more diverse, both juries deadlocked.

