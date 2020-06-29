Mississippi to remove Confederate emblem from state flag

More
Gov. Tate Reeves said he will sign a bill “in the coming days” after the state’s House and Senate voted in favor of striking the Confederate flag emblem from the state’s flag.
0:19 | 06/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mississippi to remove Confederate emblem from state flag

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Gov. Tate Reeves said he will sign a bill “in the coming days” after the state’s House and Senate voted in favor of striking the Confederate flag emblem from the state’s flag. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71521149","title":"Mississippi to remove Confederate emblem from state flag ","url":"/WNT/video/mississippi-remove-confederate-emblem-state-flag-71521149"}