Transcript for Mitch McConnell responds to question on background check bill

I want to bring in Jonathan Karl tonight, because as you heard Matt mention there, Mitch Mcconnell, he was asked about that bill, calling for enhanced background checks that sits on his desk, he says he's waiting on direction from president trump. Let's listen. If the president took a position on a bill so that we knew we would actually be making a law and not just having serial votes, I'd be happy to put it on the floor. So, Jon, senator Mcconnell, it appears, that he expects an answer from the white house next week. What are your sources telling you about where the president stands on this enhanced background check? Reporter: Well, David, I am told that the white house is working on a proposal, it is unclear, though, what will be in it. The president has talked about addressing the mental health issue. He's talked about the death penalty in hate crimes and mass shootings, but he's gone back and forth on background checks. I'm told by one senior official tonight is that the president wants something that will be bipartisan and that can actually pass in congress. What is unclear, though, is whether or not the president is willing to propose and push for something that is opposed by the NRA. Jon Karl live at the white house. Jon, thank you.

