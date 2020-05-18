Transcript for Mixed feelings as Big 3 carmakers restart production

And with the country reopening again, growing tensions over whether it's safe. The crowds, and the workers who are torn. Some say it's too soon, and others saying the risk is the reality we all face. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, more than 80,000 auto workers back on the job for the first time in eight weeks, some with mixed feelings. We shouldn't be here. It's not fair. Reporter: The big three car makers restarting production. Life is risk. I think this is a minor one. I'm willing to take it to put food on the table. Reporter: Workers now getting screened with temperature checks, wearing masks, gloves, and protective eyewear. It comes as many Americans appear eager to get back to some semblance of normal life. Over the weekend, beaches in Los Angeles packed despite orders barring sunbathing. In New Jersey, one of the hardest-hit states, thousands crowding boardwalks and flocking to the beach as well. This morning, defiance outside this New Jersey gym. Usa! Usa! Reporter: Determined to open its doors despite state orders. Open up! Open up! Social distancing rules in place, temperatures taken at the door. Reporter: Today Massachusetts becoming the 49th state to start to reopen. Connecticut to follow on Wednesday. We cannot move forward unless we commit to continuing to slow the spread. Reporter: But tonight, concern about the spread after scenes like this at bars and restaurants. Even on hiking trails. Reporter: In New York, officers wading through the crowds with banners showing what six feet apart looks like. Cases of the virus still on the rise in ten states. Texas reopening gyms two days after marking its highest one-day increase in cases. Hundreds tied to meat packing plants. The number of people testing positive is going to spike. Then usually within a week or two, the flare-up is contained. Reporter: Social distancing is an issue across the countriry. This park putting down circles to show people how far apart they need to be. Eva, thank you. And the president firing the

