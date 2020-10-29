MLB investigates world champion Dodgers after player tests positive

Justin Turner, pulled from last night’s World Series Game 6 and put in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, was said to later return to the field to celebrate the win with his teammates.
0:16 | 10/29/20

