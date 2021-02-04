Transcript for MLB moves All-Star Game out of Atlanta over new voting laws

Matt, thank you. There's major fallout tonight in the battle over Georgia's restrictive new voting laws. Major league baseball moving the all-star game out of Atlanta in protest. The governor calling it a cancel culture move. And there are some surprising reactions from Georgia Democrats. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: It's a strong message tonight from major league baseball to Republican lawmakers who just passed and signed new voting restrictions in Georgia. Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. Is siding with a good number of black Americans and business leaders who believe that the new rules are voter suppression, saying, "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's all-star game and MLB draft." Major league baseball just caved to the pressure. Reporter: This week the president came out encouraging this. I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them, their leaders. Reporter: But this is money and business we're talking about, and even many Georgia Democrats who fought the new rules are not happy with baseball's decisions. Stacey Abrams, who is credited with getting more Georgians to vote, says she's "Disappointed" and says, "I don't want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs," but says she still commends the league for speaking out. Georgia's governor says this state will not be bullied. Tonight, there are dozens of statehouses across the country considering similar measures. This action certainly puts them all on notice. Linsey? Steve, thank you. When we come back, seven detention officers fired for a

