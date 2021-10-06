Transcript for Moderna seeks COVID-19 vaccine approval for teens as CDC analyzes heart effects

Now to the coronavirus in the U.S. And tonight, the CDC is now investigating a potential link between vaccines and heart inflammation in younger Americans. So far, more than 200 cases, but that's out of millions of vaccinations of young people. Tonight, the symptoms to look for. Meantime, the push to vaccinate young people continues. This evening, modern now applying for emergency use authorization to vaccinate 12 to 17-year-olds. And the numbers tonight. 172 million Americans with at least one dose, that's about 61% of everyone 12 years and older in this country. And tonight here, we continue to report on concerns that huge batches of the vaccine are set to expire and could go unused. But tonight, word from the fda, they're extending the shelf life of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by six weeks. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: An expert panel today taking a closer look at reports of heart inflammation among young people after vaccination with the pfizer and modern vaccines. The CDC now reporting preliminary data of 226 cases of of myocarditis in people under 30 out of millions of people so far, there is no firm link to the vaccine. Though still rare, the case numbers are higher than the CDC would expect to see in he general population. When you see myocarditis, it tends to be found within a few days, two to three days after the second dose of the vaccine. And it seems to start with chest pain, shortness of breath and exercise intolerance. Reporter: Doctors are being told to look out for symptoms just like that, but cases appear to be mild and go away with treatment. Moderna today joining pfizer in applying for authorization for its vaccine for 12 to 17-year-olds. Just 28% of that age group has gotten their first dose. Some parents are still not ready to vaccinate their children. I would prefer to wait just to see how things go. As of now, I don't want to even consider it. Reporter: Pfizer and modern testing lower doses of the vaccine in children 11 and younger. One, two, three. Reporter: In Louisiana, 6-year-old Ellie Bui is participating in pfizer's trial. Her younger siblings, 3 and 14 months old, will get their shots soon, too. For us, our kids living safely in a world where we don't have to worry about them getting sick from covid. Being able to go to school, have play dates with their friends. We feel strongly that vaccine is what is going to get us to those goals. Reporter: And after states warned large batches of unused doses of the Johnson & Johnson could soon expire, today, the fda extended the shelf life of the vaccine by an extra six weeks. I believe there's good news for all or most of those doses at the expiration date will be extended, which gives us an opportunity to get the shots into people's arms. And Marcus Moore with us tonight from New Orleans. And Marcus, how was the fda able to change the expiration date and able to reassure everyone at home that these vaccines will still be safe if you add another six weeks? Reporter: David, the fda didn't know that the vaccine could be stored longer than three months, but after studying the storage requirements, they determined that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a longer shelf life. And so tonight, the white house hopes to boost demand for that vaccine in the coming weeks to make sure no doses go to waste. All right, Marcus Moore on the virus again tonight for us. Marcus, thank you.

