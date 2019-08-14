Transcript for Mom of 12-year-old boy seen beaten in bullying attack last year sues LA school

Next to bullying in our schools and the disturbing incident in California. A student hit and apparently choked as a staff member appears to walk by without intervening. The family demanding to know why it took 20 minutes to ask for help. Here's Matt Gutman, and we warn you, this is difficult. Reporter: The boy, with a red backpack chokes him, according to a lawsuit filed this week. And that's a teacher walking by. She appears to pause to glance at the scuffle, then moves on. In the 20 minutes before the school called 911, the suit says the boy lost consciousness more than once. This mri taken a year after the incidence shows what the neurologyist calls permanent brain damage. The school says it's concerned about the incident, and quickly addresses bullying. The family says it's not seeking criminal charges against the alleged bully, but is demanding a jury trial against the school. Matt, thank you. Next to the new warning about the vaping epidemic across

