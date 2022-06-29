Mother-daughter duo share professions and passion for fighting fires

Firefighters Katie Benitez and her mom, Captain Bonnie Rodgers, discussed their story about how they now share a career as firefighters and the positive impact they want to leave behind.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live