Mother and her daughters saved from Boston fire, no injuries

More
Firefighters were able to use a ladder to rescue a mother and her two daughters, one just 6 months old, from the third-floor balcony of their apartment building.
0:11 | 12/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother and her daughters saved from Boston fire, no injuries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"Firefighters were able to use a ladder to rescue a mother and her two daughters, one just 6 months old, from the third-floor balcony of their apartment building. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74512839","title":"Mother and her daughters saved from Boston fire, no injuries","url":"/WNT/video/mother-daughters-saved-boston-fire-injuries-74512839"}