Mother outraged after hospital confrontation

More
A North Carolina teen is facing multiple charges after he was taken to a hospital by his mother for “mental health crisis.”
1:46 | 02/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother outraged after hospital confrontation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:46","description":"A North Carolina teen is facing multiple charges after he was taken to a hospital by his mother for “mental health crisis.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69010129","title":"Mother outraged after hospital confrontation","url":"/WNT/video/mother-outraged-hospital-confrontation-69010129"}