Transcript for Mother reunites with daughter in an onstage surprise

this performance, and missing from her life, her mom. Cue the curtain and the emotional reunion months in the making. This is a scenario about missing curfew. Reporter: That's sophomore Kayla Mcmahon on stage in her theater class in the middle of an improv exercise. All right, young lady. You are three hours past curfew. Reporter: What Kayla doesn't know is this scene is about to take a turn that will force her to break character. Behind the curtain is her mother, Tina, who has been away in Iraq. Tina, a critical care flight paramedic in the army national Guard has been on an 11-month deployment. It was a little bit more difficult for her to accept me being gone. Reporter: This is Tina's third deployment away from Kayla, so she wanted to do something special. I wanted to surprise her this time. Reporter: So let's get back on stage, and that improv scene. When your mother gets home, you're going to have to explain that to her. All right. You're going to have to explain that to your mother. Reporter: Mom, Tina, hitting It was the best thing ever. She saw me, and she was shocked, and I just, like, my world was complete. Reporter: As for Kayla -- Really shocking. Didn't expect it at all. I was really excited for, like, the first three minutes, and then I was, like, okay. Let's get off stage. Reporter: A magical moment on stage only a mother could write. And we thank sergeant Tina Bailey for her service, and for sharing her family's story. We thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" and "This week" in the morning. I'll see you back here tomorrow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.