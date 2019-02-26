Mother and teen daughter arrested, family members found murdered

More
Shana Decree and her daughter Dominique are accused of allegedly killing five family members in their home in Pennsylvania.
0:16 | 02/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother and teen daughter arrested, family members found murdered

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61340308,"title":"Mother and teen daughter arrested, family members found murdered","duration":"0:16","description":"Shana Decree and her daughter Dominique are accused of allegedly killing five family members in their home in Pennsylvania.","url":"/WNT/video/mother-teen-daughter-arrested-family-members-found-murdered-61340308","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.