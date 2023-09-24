Mothers surprise on daughter’s wedding day

Bride Mackenzie VanCuren didn't want the traditional father-daughter dance at her wedding, so she surprised her mother and added her to the dance on her special day.

September 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live