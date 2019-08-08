Transcript for The mother's warning of El Paso's alleged mass shooter

Next tonight, new reporting about the mass murder in el Paso. Lawyers for the gunman's mother say she called police just before the attack, concerned that her son owned an ak-style weapon and that was a missed chance to head off some of the bloodshed. Also tonight, the hospital confirms none of the victims being treated there were willing or meeting to meet the president when he visited. ABC's Marcus Moore is in el Paso. Reporter: Tonight, ABC news learning that weeks before that devastating massacre, the suspect's mother called Allen, Texas, police, concerned that her 21-year-old son owned an ak-style rifle. The family attorneys telling ABC news, she didn't leave her name or her son's, but police allegedly told her that Patrick crusius was legally allowed to own such a weapon and that there was nothing they could do. Tonight, Allen police saying they are unaware of any reports substantiating that call. The revelation coming as new video captures the chaos that followed a violent rampage at this El Paso Walmart. Much of the video is too graphic to show, but there are moving moments of courage amidst the carnage. Just stay still. Just stay still. Reporter: You can hear the voices of those trying to comfort a man who is badly hurt. 22 people were killed, 27 others wounded in the alleged, hate-filled attack. President trump visiting the border city Wednesday, but none of the eight injured being treated at one hospital agreed to meet with him. The hospital spokesman telling ABC news some of the victims did not want to meet with the president. Some wanted no visitors at all. And Tom, the first funerals have already begun. And when you drive through this city, all around, you see signs that read "El Paso strong." This was already a tight-knit community and it seems this attack has only made that bond even stronger. Tom? Marcus Moore for us tonight. Marcus, thank you.

