Motown trailblazer Mary Wilson dies at 76

More
Wilson was a founding member of The Supremes and helped create timeless hits, such as “Baby Love” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”
2:11 | 02/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Motown trailblazer Mary Wilson dies at 76

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"Wilson was a founding member of The Supremes and helped create timeless hits, such as “Baby Love” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75789037","title":"Motown trailblazer Mary Wilson dies at 76","url":"/WNT/video/motown-trailblazer-mary-wilson-dies-76-75789037"}