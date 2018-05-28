Transcript for Mounds of molten lava sparking new evacuations on Hawaii's Big Island

To Hawaii now, and new developments in the kilauea eruption. Lava flows destroying several more homes and triggering a new rod of evacuations, as the long-term impact on tsm become painfully clear ab Marci Gonzalez is in Hawaii with E latest. Eporter: Texive geyser sending mounds of molten destruction surging down neighborhood sts, spark new evacuations. The lava is moving a lo quicthan it was earlier today. Reporter: It'dangerous situation, so we've got to G out here. We definitely need toet out of here, please. We don't want to be in tirst onders way. Reporteirst responders then going door-to-door, orde them to leave. Homes are get destroyed tonight. Reporter: Ten more homes deroyed overnight. In, more than 50 lost the flow of lava. Just on the other side of the street, we keep hearingloud boomsit consumes yet another house. And Tse red-hot rivers spilling onto this geothermal plant, overtaking two S, but offls say it hasn't triggered toxic gas miss as some . Weeks of eruptions now hitting the state's bottom line. Urist bookinown as much as 50%, according estimates. Ev though the lava flow impacts only 1% Hipp's bi island. And with new fissures still open and old ones quieting down only T erupt again, ologists say this volcanic ergency here shows no signs of stopping. Tom? Marci ggonzalez,nk you.

