Multiple people killed at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee

More
At least eight people were shot, while the gunman was killed in the rampage, law enforcement officials said.
1:43 | 02/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Multiple people killed at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"At least eight people were shot, while the gunman was killed in the rampage, law enforcement officials said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69242019","title":"Multiple people killed at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee","url":"/WNT/video/multiple-people-killed-millercoors-building-milwaukee-69242019"}