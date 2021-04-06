Murder arrest made 50 years later

Authorities said DNA evidence linked 76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley to the killing of 15-year-old Julie Hanson in Naperville, Illinois, in 1972.
0:27 | 06/04/21

