Murder charge for estranged husband of missing mother

More
Fotis Dulos’ former attorney and his ex-girlfriend are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder in the case of Jennifer Dulos, who vanished in May 2019.
0:25 | 01/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Murder charge for estranged husband of missing mother

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Fotis Dulos’ former attorney and his ex-girlfriend are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder in the case of Jennifer Dulos, who vanished in May 2019.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68129563","title":"Murder charge for estranged husband of missing mother","url":"/WNT/video/murder-charge-estranged-husband-missing-mother-68129563"}