Murder mystery unfolds in South Carolina

More
A mother and her son, who were part of a prominent family, were found dead on their sprawling estate.
1:17 | 06/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Murder mystery unfolds in South Carolina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"A mother and her son, who were part of a prominent family, were found dead on their sprawling estate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78257817","title":"Murder mystery unfolds in South Carolina","url":"/WNT/video/murder-mystery-unfolds-south-carolina-78257817"}