Monolith similar to column seen in 2020 appears in Las Vegas desert: Pol

Las Vegas police shared photos of a vertical metal slab in the rocky desert. Similar monoliths have appeared around the world and in several U.S. states.

June 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live