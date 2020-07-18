Transcript for Mystery conditions affect some coronavirus survivors months after diagnosis

Now to the growing cases of mysterious post covid sicknesses. Patients surviving the virus but still feeling sick, living with long-term symptoms, some of them painful and lingering months after they were first infected. Here's ABC's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, while most focus in the covid crisis goes to what's happening in hospitals, the lingering crisis among people still relentlessly sick post-covid at home. This is week 16 for me. I'm on day 99. I'm almost 120 days at this point. Reporter: They call themselves the long-haulers. People who came down with covid months ago and are still in poor health despite assumptions that people who recover do so within weeks. I do know it's thousands and thousands of people. Reporter: People from all over the country. Still bouts of fatigue. Shortness of breath. And days when I'm so fatigued I can't do anything. Feels like I'm getting a ice pick stabbed into my temple. Like, my brain is like a mess. I forget stuff, I forget words. Reporter: A Facebook page run by the group survivor corps that has 75,000 members has been analyzed for other reported persisting symptoms, and the list is long. Nerve pain, weight loss, weight gain, hair loss, blurred vision, sore throat, and many others. In people who were overall healthy prior to getting covid. I was in really good health. I was living, loving, and laughing and having a good time. I was fine. It's people, you know, from their 30s through middle age to older. Reporter: What is the one message that you want everyone to know? You have to take precautions and protect yourself. I just want my life back. I just want my life back. Reporter: And when these folks get their health back, experts don't know. Also scientifically unknown, if covid causes the symptoms. Like covid itself, so much remains a mystery. Tom? Zohreen shah with an eye-opening report tonight. Zohreen, thank you. Now to the showdown building

