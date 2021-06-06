Transcript for Mystery letter dating back to WWII found in Pennsylvania home

Finally tonight, an update on a story we brought you last weekend about a letter from World War II lost until now, finally home with the solsoldier's family. A remarkable discovery in a Pennsylvania home. A mystery letter preserved in plastic, dating back to world War II. A stoneell out of the wall and the dirt came out and he seen this plastic sticking out. It's a letter from 1942. Says, "Dear Mickey." Eileen plaff's son found the letter while doing work in the basement last month and was determined to track down the author's family. This is really important to us, for the people to find who this Mickey is, if he's still alive, so his family can have this. Her story shared right here on this broadcast last week. And the letter from World War II found in the wall of a Pennsylvania home. It's addressed to "Mickey" and signed, "Brother John." The letter instructing family not to write back, because "Brother John" was shipping out. Soon after our report, Eileen received dozens of responses, but one caller stood out. He was mentioning names of the family and every name he mentioned is in this letter. Our affiliate WNEP in Scranton helped rush that letter to 89-year-old Joe mocakatis. Oh, man. It looks like my brother's handwriting. It was really, really nice to have this in my hands. My brother John -- Joe telling us his late brothers, John and Mickey, both brothers served in World War II. My brother John was stationed in Texas and he was a flight engineer. His brother Mickey -- He was wounded twice. -- Lived in that same neighborhood where 79 years later, that priceless letter was found. It's a piece of history. It's really amazing. It sure is. And Joe plans to give that letter to Mickey's son, his nephew.

