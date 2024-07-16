Mystery meteor boom heard over New York City

NASA believes the event was caused by a meteor flying over the Statue of Liberty and Northern New Jersey. Authorities are receiving calls from Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

July 16, 2024

