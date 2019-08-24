NASA is investigating the first allegation of a crime committed in space

More
Astronaut Anne Mclain has been accused by her estranged wife, Summer Worden, of unlawfully accessing their bank account records.
1:16 | 08/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA is investigating the first allegation of a crime committed in space

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"Astronaut Anne Mclain has been accused by her estranged wife, Summer Worden, of unlawfully accessing their bank account records. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65172964","title":"NASA is investigating the first allegation of a crime committed in space","url":"/WNT/video/nasa-investigating-allegation-crime-committed-space-65172964"}