NASA shares sound of Mars helicopter

More
NASA released the first-ever audio of the Mars helicopter Ingenuity while flying.
0:11 | 05/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA shares sound of Mars helicopter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"NASA released the first-ever audio of the Mars helicopter Ingenuity while flying. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77563064","title":"NASA shares sound of Mars helicopter","url":"/WNT/video/nasa-shares-sound-mars-helicopter-77563064"}