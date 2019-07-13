Transcript for Nashville high-speed chase involving 3 minors turns into shootout with police

Next, to the newly released dash cam video showing a high speed chase that ended in a shootout in a Nashville area neighborhood. Police say the driver shot repeatedly at police before running away. Only then did they realize the man had his three small children inside of his car. ABC's Stephanie Ramos with that video. Reporter: Tonight, dramatic dash cam video shows police officers in Tennessee chasing after their suspect with three small children in his car. The youngest, just 9 months old. Drivers pulling over as officers try to catch up to 21-year-old darrien Williams. Eventually, officers force Williams' car onto a front lawn, but police say that's when Williams pulls out a rifle and fires at officers. These windows in a nearby house hit. I've been here since 1988, I've never seen anything like this happen. Reporter: You see one officer duck out of his vehicle as his SUV gets pelted by bullets. No one was hurt. Williams eventually surrendered. Police say this all started earlier that morning when Williams fired a shot in his apartment that went into another unit. When officers showed up, Williams took off, leading police on the wild cross-county chase. Williams is facing several charges, including attempted murder of an officer. The three young kids that police say were with him are said to be okay. Tom? Stephanie, thank you.

