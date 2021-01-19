Across the nation, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored

More
Amid the national conversation on the pandemic, protests and the Capitol riot, legendary civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s words have added weight.
1:43 | 01/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Across the nation, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"Amid the national conversation on the pandemic, protests and the Capitol riot, legendary civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s words have added weight.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75330712","title":"Across the nation, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored","url":"/WNT/video/nation-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-honored-75330712"}