Transcript for Nation honors America's heroes on Veterans Day

Finally tonight here, millions of Americans paying tribute to America's veterans, and every year, we stand up for heroes. Tonight, a nation honoring America's heroes this veterans day. The long holiday weekend marked with parades across the country. Hundreds lining this street in Wilmington, North Carolina. In Houston, veterans shaking hands with the crowds right there to honor them. The honor guard in Wilks Barrie, Pennsylvania. And in Seattle, U.S. Navy vet James grout saluting his uncle's grave, also a veteran. And in New York, our Bob woodruff and his wife, Lee, celebrating him, 12 years now standing up for heroes. Part of the foundation he began after his own accident while reporting, a roadside bomb in 2006. Their event raising nearly $5.5 million this year, and Bruce Springsteen returning to the stage. ??? Even if we're just dancing in the dark ??? Reporter: And as we mark this veterans day, a reminder of the sacrifice of our veterans even right here in the fire zone. So many flags discovered among the devastation. First responders finding them and saving those flags. Incredible work from Bob and Lee woodruff, as we honor our veterans on this day and on every day. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.