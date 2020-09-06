Transcript for Nationwide push to remove confederate symbols

Around the world and here in the U.S., protesters are demanding symbols of racism be torn down. We saw that image in the uk, a statue thrown into the harbor. And tonight, in the U.S., what's just been announced in Jacksonville, Florida, and what the U.S. Military is now considering. Here's ABC's Maggie Rulli. Reporter: Tonight, symbols of racism being torn down around the world. Pull it down! Pull it down! Reporter: Demonstrators in Bristol, England, toppling this stay Chu of a 17th century shave trader, then dumping him in the harbor. Pressure fr protesters creating action in America, as well. In Jacksonville, Florida, a statue of a confederate soldier standing on this pedestal since the 19th century, carted off by the city overnight. This is a symbol of white supremacy and hate that was out up in the Jim crow days and black people know that. Reporter: Just moments ago, the city's mayor ordering all confederate statues removed. Tonight, the U.S. Navy moving to ban all confederate flags from public spaces. But some argue these monuments are part of history. In Virginia, there's a steal mate over this monument to Robert E. Lee. The governor wants it gone. But a judge issuing an injunction against its removal. Protesters here in the uk marked this stay stew of Winston Churchill, calling him a rayist. David? Maggie rue LI tonight, thank We're going to turn next to real concern in this country

