Transcript for Natural gas leak probed in blast that leveled house, damaged others

There was another powerful home explosion today. This explosion destroying a home in the Detroit area. Damaging others nearby. And first responders have rushed to the scene tonight. ABC's Alex Perez now with the images coming in now from Detroit. Reporter: Investigators in Detroit tonight on the scene of this massive blast. Fl's a dwelling that possibly exploded from a gas leak. Reporter: The home exploding at about 1:30 this afternoon. Just like, boom. And then the flames just started flying up in the air. Reporter: Two houses next door damaged. It was loud enough to shake the whole block. Reporter: There have been a string of recent natural gas explosions rocking residential areas. In Kentucky last week, this blast rocketing flames 300 feet in the air, killing one person. And in North Carolina last month, one woman was killed in this explosion. Her husband, who was trapped in the wreckage, rescued after using his apple watch to call 911. Back in Detroit tonight, officials combing through the wreckage, say luckily it appears no one was killed. David, investigators tonight now working to figure out what exactly caused that explosion. David? Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.