Transcript for Naturalist Jim Fowler, host of 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom,' dies at 89

And he brought exotic animals into our homes for decades Jim Fowler naturalist in the long time TV host of mutual mobile -- wild kingdom. Has died at home in Connecticut. Feller became famous for his on screen animal encounters he appeared on the Tonight Show almost fifty times almost always with an usual creature on his arm. Jim Fowler was eighty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.