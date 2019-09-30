Transcript for Naturalized citizen allegedly worked as a spy for China: FBI

was there to get and to send back to China. ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas with the FBI video from that room. Reporter: You're watching a covert counterintelligence operation targeting China. Cameras recording in this Georgia hotel room. The FBI claims Edward Peng has come to this hotel to pick up classified information to send back to China's spy agency. The ministry of state security. What Peng doesn't know, according to the FBI, is that he's been set up by a double agent working for the U.S. Government. Watch closely. The FBI says Peng is taping a white envelope containing a $20,000 payoff into the top drawer of that TV stand. The double agent would remove, could retrieve the key, retrieve the cash and tape the sd card to the same place where the money had been left. Reporter: Peng later returns to pick up the sd card containing classified information, authorities say, for delivery to beijing. Peng's alleged cover working as a tour guide in San Francisco. He's due in court on Wednesday, charged with acting as a foreign agent. He could face up to ten years in prison. Pierre Thomas with us tonight, as well, thank you.

