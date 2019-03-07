Transcript for Navy SEAL acquitted in ISIS prisoner killing loses rank at sentencing

We'll turn next to the Navy S.E.A.L. Cleared in the murder of an ISIS fighter. Today, Edward Gallagher was demoted, but walked out of court a free man. He accused some S.E.A.L.S of framing him from the beginning. Here's ABC's will car. Reporter: Navy S.E.A.L. Eddie Gallagher lost his rank but still walked out of court a free man today. The decorated special operator officer faced a murder charge in a case that pitted Navy S.E.A.L.S against each other. This small group of S.E.A.L.S that decided to concoct this story and no way, shape or form respect the community that, you know, I've loved. Reporter: The jury acquitted Gallagher on the most serious charges, but convicted him for posing in a picture next to the body of a teen ISIS fighter. Before sentencing today, Gallagher apologized for bringing a black eye to the Marines and the Navy. Prosecutors alleged that Gallagher, a medic, killed the teen. At trial, a fellow S.E.A.L. Testified that he stabbed him. They tried to frame me as a criminal from the get-go. But -- you know, we knew the truth the whole time. Reporter: The explosive twist in the trial came when Corey Scott, a S.E.A.L. With immunity in the case, testified that he, not Gallagher, was the real killer. After he blocked his breathing tubeollowing the stabbing, because he knew the teen was going to die anyway. Gallagher and strong and unusual support from the commander in chief. Before the trial, president trump got Gallagher out of confinement. What do you want to say to president trump? Thank you. Reporter: President trump tweeting today to the Gallagher family, "Congratulations. You have been through much together. Glad I could help!" The jury sentenced Gallagher to time served and dropped his rank, which could impact his pension. He's set to retire in two weeks, and even after all the allegations, he said he would happily serve his country again without a second thought. Will, thank you.

