Transcript for Navy team inspecting wreckage of plane near Guam

Next tonight, to those remarkable new underwater images, after a deadly plane crash right into the sea. The U.S. Navy rushing to help save passengers. The jet sinking to the ocean floor. Here's ABC's David Kerley again tonight. Reporter: Closeup video tonight taking us along as those Navy sailors become rescuers, climbing into the sinking 737, which came down short of a runway. Be careful, dude. I don't know how deep this is. Anymore people back there? Reporter: The Navy dive team helping with a head count of the 47 onboard. 14 over there. Reporter: And one sailor helping treat the injured. We're just very happy that we were in the right place at the right time and had right training so we could remain calm. Reporter: Tonight, four days after that crash near Guam, the Navy dive team is back at work, inspekting the wreckage, now 80 feet below the surface of the lagoon. Just going to go down and hit all the key inspection points for the national transportation safety board and retrieve those three black boxes. Reporter: Four passengers remain hospitalized and the airline revealed today there was a death, a male, whose body was recovered by those divers searching the wreckage and the lagoon. David? David Kerley, thank you. When we come back, the high

