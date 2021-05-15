NBA legend Kobe Bryant inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Michael Jordan presented the honor to the late basketball star who was inducted alongside NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe’s daughter Natalia wore his Hall of Fame jacket.
