NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

Caleb Swanigan was a standout player at Purdue University and was drafted in the first round by the Portland Trailblazers in 2017. The coroner in Fort Wayne, Indiana, said he died of natural causes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live